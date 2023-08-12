Verizon makes progress on Maui network restoration – Verizon Communications (NYS… – Press Release

Temporary network equipment arrives to help with service; free charging and bottled water available to customers of any carrier at Verizon’s Pu`unene store in Kahului
For media: we have b-roll, pictures and additional information on our emergency response equipment available at our Emergency Resource Center – https://www.verizon.com/about/news/emergency-resource-center
What you need to know:
- Verizon service has been restored along Hwy-37 in Ulupalakua and Keokea and to the Upcountry
- Temporary network assets are being deployed to shore up service in some areas until permanent repairs can be completed
- Verizon is providing free device charging and bottled water to customers of any provider at the Verizon store located at the Puunene shopping center in Kahului
HONOLULU, Aug. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — While crews are gaining ground on wildfire containment, Verizon is continuing its efforts to restore service and provide assistance to the people of Maui.
Network Update:
In the aftermath of the most devastating natural disaster in Hawai`i’s history, Verizon engineers are working diligently on network restoration and recovery efforts. Verizon’s primary goal in the immediate aftermath is to restore basic connectivity so residents and first responders can connect with the critical resources they need.
- Verizon service has been restored along Hwy-37 in Ulupalakua and Keokea and to the Upcountry (including but not limited to Kula, Pukalani, Makawao, and along the North Shore of Maui). Partial service to a portion of West Maui from Maalaea and the Maui Chin to the South through Lahaina Civic Center to the North.
- There is significant structural damage to cell sites serving Lahaina, so Verizon engineers are working to move a mobile cell site to restore partial service in that community.
- Verizon engineers are moving tethered drones into the Western area of Maui today that – when fully deployed – will provide cell service from the air for search, rescue and recovery efforts…