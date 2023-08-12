Verizon makes progress on Maui network restoration – Verizon Communications (NYS… – Press Release

Temporary network equipment arrives to help with service; free charging and bottled water available to customers of any carrier at Verizon’s Pu`unene store in Kahului



For media: we have b-roll, pictures and additional information on our emergency response equipment available at our Emergency Resource Center – https://www.verizon.com/about/news/emergency-resource-center

What you need to know:

Verizon service has been restored along Hwy-37 in Ulupalakua and Keokea and to the Upcountry

Temporary network assets are being deployed to shore up service in some areas until permanent repairs can be completed

Verizon is providing free device charging and bottled water to customers of any provider at the Verizon store located at the Puunene shopping center in Kahului



HONOLULU, Aug. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — While crews are gaining ground on wildfire containment, Verizon is continuing its efforts to restore service and provide assistance to the people of Maui.

Network Update:

In the aftermath of the most devastating natural disaster in Hawai`i’s history, Verizon engineers are working diligently on network restoration and recovery efforts. Verizon’s primary goal in the immediate aftermath is to restore basic connectivity so residents and first responders can connect with the critical resources they need.