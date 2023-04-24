Verizon upgrades football fan experience for 2023 NFL Draft – Verizon Communicat… – Press Release

NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verizon, an Official Technology Partner and the Official 5G Network of the NFL, will activate at the 2023 NFL Draft Weekend to showcase the transformative performance of Verizon 5G, demonstrating recently upgraded network enhancements throughout the Kansas City area and highlighting the perks of being a customer on the network America relies on.



Kansas City Network Upgrades

Verizon recently made permanent network upgrades in Kansas City, including a Distributed Antenna System (DAS) in the Kansas City International Airport which provides wireless service throughout the terminals and makes it easier for travelers to connect and download content to watch on flights. When traveling around the city, residents and visitors will enjoy added capacity and coverage through the addition of four new macro cell sites covering the metro area.

In preparation for the 2023 NFL Draft Weekend, Verizon engineers have deployed temporary cell sites specifically covering the areas where 2023 NFL Draft events will take place. These temporary assets will provide 5G Ultra Wideband coverage and use a performance enhancement technology. Additional temporary in-building solutions will be added to Union Station and local hotels.

Customers in Kansas City have the best experience when using the Verizon network, according to the nation’s most rigorous scientific testing company RootMetrics®. In the most recent test measuring performance of major wireless carriers throughout Kansas City, Verizon not only wins for overall network performance, but is unbeaten in every single category measured including accessibility, speed, reliability and performance in data, texts and calls. The results show steady speeds for Verizon customers in Kansas City with Verizon’s median download speed increasing 39% in the market and Verizon’s median upload speeds increasing by 25% since last year.1 This is the fifth consecutive testing period in a row Verizon has been…