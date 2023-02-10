Vermeer Rijksmuseum preview: Largest ever assortment of Vermeer work unveiled in blockbuster present

Written by Nick Glass, CNNAmsterdam Contributors Natasha Maguder, CNN

“The most mysterious and beloved artist of all time.” Without a hint of apology, this is how the general director of Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum, Taco Dibbits, describes Vermeer. And it’s hard to disagree. Of course, we have other more recognizable names — Leonardo, Rembrandt, Picasso, Van Gogh — but has any other great artist been so intensely studied and revisited in recent years as the Dutchman Johannes Vermeer of Delft?

Dibbits has pulled off the art world’s coup of the year. And he knows it. For the next four months, the Rijksmuseum is playing host to the biggest Vermeer exhibition of this, or any other, lifetime.

Scholars disagree about exactly how many paintings Vermeer left behind. The Rijksmuseum now resolutely puts the number at 37, the National Gallery in Washington at 34. Whichever it is, having 28 of them in one place is unprecedented. Advance ticket sales for the blockbuster exhibition, which opens…