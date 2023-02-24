Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation CEO, Joe Rouzan, Honored at Los… – Press Release

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Joe Rouzan, CEO of Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation (VSEDC) was selected to receive the Community Impact Award at the LA Chamber 2023 Inaugural “The Future is Here.” This event highlighted business and community leaders throughout the Los Angeles region. This event, themed The Future is Here, highlights how our region must prepare for the next 100 years starting today. 2023 Inaugural will also celebrate the ceremonial passing of the gavel to the Chamber’s 2023 Board Chair, A.G. Spanos, President of Business Operations for the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Community Impact Award is presented to regional partners for their tireless efforts to reach underserved communities with resources and support to thrive. Joe Rouzan, along with two other honorees, were selected to be the first recipient of this esteemed award.

2023 Inaugural “The Future is Here” took place Thursday, February 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium, home to the Los Angeles Chargers.

“I’m truly humbled and honored to receive this award. After an amazing and fulfilling career in public and private service, most recently with the Vermont Slauson EDC, I can’t think of a better way to begin what will be my next chapter.”

