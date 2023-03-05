Verofax to raise US$750,000 on Beban Crowdfunding Platform – Press Release

– Offering GCC retail investors interactive access to private equity investment opportunities

BAHRAIN, Mar 5, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – Verofax, the leader in brand marketing and AI-powered solutions for enterprise, was featured on Beban 2 (Episode 9, Mar 1, 2023), the hit entrepreneur & investment-themed reality TV program airing on Bahrain TV, Alrai TV and Dubai TV, as well as Shahid, the region’s largest video-on-demand platform.

Wassim Merheby, CEO & Co-Founder, and Jamil Zablah, CMO & Co-Founder, Veromax, a product winning SaaS provider helping brands achieve growth by turning offline products interactive for immersive experiences & engagements.

One of the four Professional Investors to be pitched during episode 9, Khalid Almahfouz was clearly impressed with the Verofax story, encouraging them. “I can tell that we will celebrate Verofax as a Unicorn one day.”

Beban Crowdfunding platform, for entrepreneurs to pitch retail investors. Wassim Merheby, Verofax CEO & entrepreneur, addressing Crowdfunding investors across the GCC, “We would like to become a leading tech company that started in the Middle East.”

Verofax, winning award for ground-breaking Artificial Intelligence at LEAP Saudi Arabia (Feb 2023), announced setting-up in Ryadh, key 2023 growth market, with Saudi (MCIT) Tech Champions, a soft-landing accelerator powered by Plug and Play.

Beban is the world’s first TV show to provide an interactive crowdfunding element – Beban Crowdfunding, a secure platform licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain which offers retail and accredited investors a unique interactive access to private equity investment opportunities, such as Verofax.

GCC investors can participate in Verofax’ US$750,000 fundraising round through the Beban Crowdfunding platform, with investments beginning as reasonably as $100. The new investors will be joining leading VC investors including 500 Startups, Dubai Angel Investors, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Benson Oak Ventures, Privity FZ LLE…