Verse Orlando Opens in Lake Nona on Memorial Day Weekend – Press Release

ORLANDO, Fla., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Verse Orlando, the world’s first Holographic TheaterSM, opens at the world famous Boxi Park in Lake Nona on May 26th. Featuring the hit immersive experience The Unreal Garden, following successful runs in San Francisco, Denver, and Chicago. Verse Orlando launches with four Mixed-Reality experiences and hours of jaw-dropping interactive visuals in what fans describe as: “Playing in a dreamscape video game.”

Verse Orlando is perfect for families, art fans, gamers, and anyone who loves immersive experiences. Including artwork by renowned artists Android Jones and Scott Musgrove, the highly anticipated opening follows the milestone of 1 Million Hours Played across the US, a testament to the appeal of the new state-of-the-art entertainment experience offered by Verse Orlando. Drawing comparisons to Meow Wolf and the Immersive Van Gogh, the show’s Producer Ray Kallmeyer is quick to point out how Verse Orlando is unique:

“This is NOT like the projectors you see blasting screen savers on the walls of empty warehouses, or the virtual reality demos you see in malls which make your aunt sick”, says Ray, “Our unique augmented reality displays provide transformative and magical experiences which make you the main character in an evolving story! This is a brand new technology unlike anything you’ve seen before!”

Verse Orlando utilizes cutting edge augmented reality displays which fill the theater with interactive video-game-like worlds and characters while still allowing you to see and interact with your group. Step into alternate realities, explore new worlds, and engage with lifelike characters together. Enklu, the company behind the technology, has a mission to bring people together with mixed-reality.

“Amazing, mind blowing technology.”, said Rob Wallish, Director at Hills School Board, “Great to see the students interacting with it, and to see the smiles on their faces!”. Rob experienced Verse Orlando at a recent STEM Fest popup at…