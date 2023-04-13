Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market to Reach US$ 1,905.14 Million, at … – Press Release

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per the latest study by Growth Plus Reports, the global vertebral compression fracture devices market was valued at US$ 895.5 million in 2022 and is expected to reach 1,905.14 million and register a revenue CAGR of 8.75% by 2031.

The global vertebral compression fracture devices market was valued and expected to rise with a significant revenue share during the forecast period. Devices for treating vertebral compression fractures are used to treat vertebral fractures, which occur when the spine’s vertebrae break or collapse due to osteoporosis and osteoarthritis.

Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 895.5 million Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 1,905.14 million Growth Rate CAGR of 8.75% from 2023 to 2031 Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments covered Product Type, Surgery, End User, and Region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Recent Development in Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market:

In January 2022, A US$ 1.6 million funding round for SetBone, a firm that developed a special bone cement for treating vertebral fractures and other orthopedic procedures, was oversubscribed.

Key Takeaways:

The growing number of osteoarthritis cases is driving the global market revenue share.

Technical advancements in imaging equipment are propelling market revenue growth.

Large investments and collaborations with market players will likely boost market revenue during the forecast period.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The rising prevalence of obesity, giving rise to osteoporosis and osteoarthritis, is driving the global market revenue share for vertebral…