Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF) Declares May 2023 Distribution – Vertical Ca… – Press Release

DALLAS, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Vertical Capital Income Fund VCIF today announced a distribution of $0.0673 per share pursuant to the Fund’s managed distribution plan (the “Plan”), payable as follows:

Declaration – 5/8/2023 Ex-Date – 5/17/2023 Record Date – 5/18/2023 Payable – 5/31/2023









Pursuant to the Plan, the Fund pays a minimum monthly distribution to shareholders at a stated annual rate as a percentage of the 3-month average net asset value (“NAV”) of the Fund’s shares prior to the month of distribution. The distribution is calculated as 8% of the previous three-month average NAV, divided by 12. The primary purpose of the Plan is to provide investors with consistent, but not guaranteed, periodic distributions from the Fund, regardless of when or whether income is earned or capital gains are realized. Distributions under the Plan may consist of (i) net investment income, (ii) net realized short-term capital gains, (iii) net realized long-term capital gains and, to the extent necessary, (iv) return of capital (or other capital sources). With each distribution that does not consist solely of net investment income, the Fund will issue a notice to shareholders and an accompanying press release that will provide detailed information regarding the amount and composition of the distribution, as well as certain other related information. The Fund expects to issue any such notice and press release on or about the distribution payment date.

The Fund had approximately $2.6 million in cash as of April 30, 2023. A new monthly net asset value per share of $10.05 was produced on April 28, 2023. For information on the Fund’s current net asset value per share, please visit the Fund’s website at vcif.us.

The Plan will be subject to periodic review by the Board, and the Board may amend the terms of the Plan including amending the annual rate of payment or may terminate the Plan at any time without prior notice to the Fund’s shareholders. The Fund’s distribution rate…