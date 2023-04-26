Vertiv Reports First Quarter Operating Profit of $130 Million and Adjusted Opera… – Press Release

Strong first quarter net sales growth of 32% and organic net sales growth (1) of 35%, supported by improved operational performance and backlog execution

Increasing full year 2023 operating profit guidance at the midpoint to $618 million, and adjusted operating profit guidance(1) at the midpoint to $800 million, up 82% compared to 2022

Vertiv Holdings Co VRT, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023. Vertiv reported first quarter net sales of $1,521 million, an increase of $365 million, or 32%, compared with last year’s first quarter and a 35% organic net sales increase(1), which excludes the impact of foreign currency. Foreign currency negatively impacted first quarter sales by approximately $40 million as compared to first quarter last year. Consistent with expectations, order normalization continued in first quarter – a healthy reflection of supply chain improvement and industry lead time reduction – and contributed to orders declining 23% (excluding foreign exchange) from the first quarter of 2022. The book-to-bill ratio was 1.0x for first quarter 2023.

First quarter operating profit of $130 million increased $175 million compared to last year’s first quarter, and adjusted operating profit of $176 million increased $163 million from the same period. These increases were primarily driven by a $105 million benefit from pricing and a $95 million benefit from volume, partially offset by material, freight and labor inflation and capacity and R&D growth investments. First quarter 2023 adjusted operating profit was above the prior guidance range primarily due to higher volume in the quarter resulting from improvements in operational execution and supply chain.

“We anticipated a strong…