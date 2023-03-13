‘Very unhappy’ – Poloc CC lose Shawholm floor lease after 143 years

Jock Maxwell Macdonald hopes Poloc can continue to play at Shawholm

The great-grandson of Poloc Cricket Club’s original benefactor has expressed his dismay that the club are being evicted from the ground where they have played for 143 years.

Poloc’s lease for Shawholm in Glasgow has been terminated by landlord Pollok and Corrour Ltd.

The club was founded by Sir John Stirling-Maxwell.

“It’s very sad and disappointing, quite frankly,” said great-grandson Jock Maxwell Macdonald.

“It shouldn’t be that it can just be pushed into the undergrowth and wilted away. It’s a cornerstone of the community in and around Pollok.”

Pollok and Corrour declined to comment.

Shawholm hosted Scotland’s first ever televised cricket match in 1955, is home to a distinctive six-hole golf course recognised by the R&A and has hosted international cricketers throughout its history.

Club president Kenneth Robertson wrote to members earlier this week “with a heavy heart”, calling them to a special meeting on 13 March…