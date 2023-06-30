VESTA ANNOUNCES PRICING OF INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF US$387.5 MILLION (GROSS PR… – Press Release

MEXICO CITY, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (“Vesta”), a fully-integrated, internally managed real estate company that owns, manages, develops and leases industrial properties in Mexico, today announced that it has priced its initial public offering of 12,500,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), representing 125,000,000 of its common shares, at a price of US$31.00 per ADS.

Vesta intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund its growth strategy, as described in its registration statement on Form F-1.

The ADSs have been approved for listing on the New York Stock Exchange and will start trading on June 30, 2023 under the ticker symbol “VTMX”. The offering is expected to settle on or about July 5, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. In connection with the offering, Vesta has granted to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,875,000 ADSs representing 18,750,000 common shares at the initial public offering price. The over-allotment option will be subject to the underwriting commissions.

The offering is being made through an underwriting group led by Citigroup, BofA Securities and Barclays who are acting as joint global coordinators, Morgan Stanley and Scotiabank who are acting as joint bookrunners, and UBS Investment Bank who is acting as underwriter.

In order to minimize trading volatility, Vesta has requested the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V. (“BMV”) to temporarily suspend the trading of its common shares on the BMV from the opening of the trading session on June 30, 2023 until trading in Vesta’s ADSs on the New York Stock Exchange has normalized.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell…