Veteran senior native cop climbs up the ranks

(L-R) Acting Governor Franz Manderson, Chief Superintendent Brad Ebanks and Commissioner Derek Byrne

(CNS): Brad Ebanks has been promoted to chief superintendent with the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service by the Police Service Commission. Ebanks has been with the RCIPS for 36 years and has worked his way up the ranks. Along the way, he gained a full appreciation and understanding of the complexities and challenges of the multiple competing service demands faced by the local police.

In a release from the RCIPS, he was described as a “committed professional and a safe pair of hands” who is also an integral part of the senior leadership team taking the RCIPS service forward.

“Having served the Cayman Islands my entire policing career, across a variety of positions, I am honoured to have achieved this accomplishment and to progress into this role,” Ebanks said in the release. “A key priority for me is to build on our proficiencies as we continue to work…