Veterinary Rapid Test Market Size to Surpass US$ 1,504.10 million by 2030 – Grow… – Press Release

Newark, New Castle, USA, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the Global Veterinary Rapid Test Market is expected to clock US$ 1,504.10 million by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Veterinary Rapid Test Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

A wide range of tests is used in veterinary diagnostics to assess the presence of illnesses in animals. Blood, feces, and tissue samples from cattle, wild, and domestic animals are tested for disease diagnosis and monitoring. Rapid test kits are used to screen for viral illnesses such as rabies, feline heartworm and canine, feline leukemia virus, canine distemper virus, avian influenza, swine; and as hormonal indicators.

The global veterinary rapid test market has been growing in recent years due to increasing demand for animal health products and services. Rapid tests are convenient and cost-effective diagnostic tools that provide results in a short time frame. The demand for POC diagnostic tools is increasing as they are easy to use and provide quick results. This trend is particularly prevalent in rural areas where access to laboratory facilities is limited. The demand for animal-derived food products is increasing, which is driving the demand for rapid tests to ensure the safety of food products. There have been advancements in rapid test technology, including the development of more sensitive and specific tests. This has led to the introduction of new tests for a range of animal diseases, including zoonotic diseases. The demand for veterinary services is increasing, particularly in developing countries, due to the growing awareness of animal health and welfare. This trend is driving the demand for rapid…