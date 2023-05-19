Viasat’s Proposed Acquisition of Inmarsat Receives U.S. Federal Communications C… – Press Release

CARLSBAD, Calif. and LONDON, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Viasat Inc., VSAT, a global communications company, and Inmarsat, a leading provider of global mobile satellite communications services, are pleased that Viasat’s proposed acquisition of Inmarsat has received approval from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

The FCC’s decision leaves the European Commission’s (EC) competition review as the key ongoing regulatory process in relation to the transaction.

The transaction is expected to close later this month, subject to required regulatory approvals, clearances and other customary closing conditions.

