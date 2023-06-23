Victor Wembanyama chosen by San Antonio Spurs as first decide in 2023 NBA draft

Victor Wembanyama has targeted winning an NBA championship ring after the San Antonio Spurs chose him as the number one overall pick in the 2023 draft.

The 19-year-old Frenchman is regarded as one of the game’s biggest prospects and one of the most coveted picks since LeBron James in 2003.

Wembanyama is listed at 7ft 5in external-link and has an 8ft wingspan.

“My goal is to try and learn as much as possible because I want to win that ring,” said Wembanyama.

The NBA draft is made up of two rounds of 30 picks, with 30 teams choosing players based on where they finished last season.

The worst performing teams pick at the top of the draft, where they have access to the best incoming talent.

The 2023 draft was held in Brooklyn with NBA commissioner Adam Silver announcing the picks.

“This is accomplishing something that I have been dreaming of my whole life,” Wembanyama told ESPN.

“Hearing that sentence from Adam Silver, I’ve dreamed of it so much that I have to cry, man.”

French president…