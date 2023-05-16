Video Game Market size to grow by USD 89.38 billion from 2022 to 2027, Rising pe… – Press Release

NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Technavio has been monitoring the video game market, and it is expected to grow by USD 89.38 billion from 2022 to 2027. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. This report aid business leaders with an up-to-date analysis that includes the study of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers that are likely to influence the market growth, and the overall market environment. The rise in strategic alliances and acquisitions is an emerging trend in the video game market growth. Collaboration among stakeholders, such as gaming solution providers, gaming content creators, and other gaming platform providers, enhances product offerings as well as promotes the distribution of games worldwide. Such factors will drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Click & get Latest Sample Report within minutes!

The rising penetration of smartphones and improving internet access are among the significant driving factors of the market growth. The proliferation of the mobile gaming industry is fueled by the increase in demand for smartphones in developing countries like China, India, and Mexico. This is due to the accessibility of reasonably priced smartphones. As more high-end smartphones become available, particularly in developing countries like China and India, the number of mobile gamers will also witness growth because when large-screen mobile devices with high display resolutions are used for gaming, the user experience is improved. Therefore, these factors will drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

