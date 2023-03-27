Vietnam Express Delivery Service Market Size & Share Revenue is Anticipated to G… – Press Release

Boston, MA, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Vietnam Express Delivery Service Market By Destination (International And Domestic), By Business Type (Business-To-Business And Business-To-Consumer), By End-User (BFSI, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals, IT & Telecom, Electronics, Retail & E-Commerce, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of Vietnam Express Delivery Service Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 900 Million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 4900 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 23.8% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Vietnam Express Delivery Service? How big is the Vietnam Express Delivery Service Industry?

Vietnam Express Delivery Service Report Coverage & Overview:

Express delivery service is a type of delivery service that focuses on providing fast and efficient delivery of packages and parcels. This service is typically used for urgent or time-sensitive shipments that require delivery within a short period of time. Express delivery services often offer same-day or next-day delivery options, as well as guaranteed delivery times. Express delivery services use various modes of transportation, including air, road, and rail, to ensure the timely delivery of packages. Companies may also use a combination of these modes to optimize their delivery network and minimize transit time.

Many express delivery services also utilize advanced tracking technologies to provide real-time updates on the status of packages and to enable customers to track their shipments. Express delivery services are widely used by businesses and individuals who need to send urgent documents, parcels, or goods. These services…