Vietnam IP Telephony Market Report 2023: Market is Shifting Towards Modem IP-bas… – Press Release

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “IP Telephony Market – Vietnam Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Offering (Solutions and Services), By Access Type, By Call Type, By Installation Type, By Enterprise Size, By Vertical, and By Region” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Vietnam IP telephony market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027

Digital transformation of organizations, the growing need to improve connectivity in the organization, and the need to lower operational costs are the primary factors driving the growth of the Vietnam IP telephony market through the forecast period.

Also, the growing adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT and high-end investments by the government to develop the telecommunication industry are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the Vietnam IP telephony market in the forecast period.

Digital Transformations in Enterprises Drive the Market Growth

The reduction in internet prices, increase in internet speed, and improvement in network infrastructure support the ongoing digital transformation in organizations. The market is shifting towards modem IP-based phone systems as it enables organizations to maintain one network instead of maintaining a separate network for telephony and internet connection.

In high-density areas like industrial parks, special economic zone, and Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, investments are made to develop fiber-optic infrastructure. The resultant setup of a combined network of internet and telephony is expected to bolster the Vietnam IP telephony market demand for the next five years.

Benefits of Adoption of IP Telephony services Supports the Market Growth

IP telephony improves the operations in enterprises by providing a new way to business phones. The hardware used in the enterprises, such as alarms, fax machines, credit card readers, alarms, and legacy systems, can be…