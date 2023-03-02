Vietnam names new president as corruption crackdown shakes up high management



Hanoi, Vietnam

CNN

—



Vietnam’s National Assembly on Thursday named Vo Van Thuong as the country’s new president, in a reshuffle of the country’s top leadership amid a sweeping anti-graft campaign.

In an extraordinary session, lawmakers elected Thuong, 52, after the ruling Communist Party nominated him on Wednesday as president, a largely ceremonial role but one of the top four political positions in the Southeast Asian nation.

He was elected with 98.38% of the votes, according to the parliament’s online portal.

Thuong’s confirmation as president of the one-party state follows the sudden resignation in January of his predecessor Nguyen Xuan Phuc, who the party blamed for “violations and wrongdoing” by officials under his control, in what was seen as a major escalation of the country’s “blazing furnace” anti-corruption crackdown.

