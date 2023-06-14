ViewSonic Showcases Solutions for Smart and Connected Digital Spaces at InfoComm… – Press Release

Integrated Hardware and Software Solutions Facilitate Communication, Collaboration, and Innovation

INFOCOMM 2023 Booth #1614 – ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, introduces its latest all-inclusive solutions for corporate and campus communications at InfoComm 2023 in Orlando, FL, June 14-16, 2023. ViewSonic will showcase a wide range of displays including a ViewBoard® interactive display with an ultra-wide aspect ratio, a Direct View LED mobile solution kit, portable monitors for hybrid workspaces, and an exclusive “Designed for Xbox” projector for gaming and entertainment.

ViewSonic offers a wide range of visual solutions that expedite collaboration and communication. The company is demonstrating the depth and expansiveness of its hardware and software options for ProAV and integrator partners. Large format commercial displays for messaging, interactive displays to facilitate collaboration among teams, and the myViewBoard® ecosystem for the education space are included in the ViewSonic® portfolio.

“The integration of AV and IT continues to be fundamental to creating smart, connected digital spaces that drive productivity and creativity. On the frontlines with one of the industry’s broadest arrays of visual solutions, ViewSonic is the go-to partner for AV integrators and IT resellers working to meet the demands of today’s enterprise, commercial and education customers,” said Jeff Muto, Business Line Director at ViewSonic. “ViewSonic understands the fluidity of workspaces and classrooms, and the need to create opportunities and partnerships. We continue to offer our ProAV and integrator partners the means with which to grow their business and be profitable. ViewSonic provides a great value proposition to our customers and partners. The products we’re highlighting at InfoComm 2023 can help create ecosystems that facilitate collaboration and communication with innovative solutions.”

ViewSonic® ViewBoard IFP105S