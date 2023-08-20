VIKING’S NEWEST NILE RIVER SHIP NAMED IN ASWAN BY ACCLAIMED ARCHITECT AND DESIGN… – Press Release

The 82-Guest Viking Aton Joins Company’s Growing Egypt Fleet Amidst Strong Demand

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Viking® (www.viking.com) today named its newest river ship, the Viking Aton, with a special celebration in Aswan, Egypt. The ship’s ceremonial godfather, Richard Riveire, designer of Viking’s award-winning river, ocean and expedition vessels and founding Principal of internationally acclaimed interior design firm Rottet Studio, offered a blessing of good fortune and safe sailing for the ship—an evolution of the naval tradition dating back to thousands of years. The Viking Aton, an identical sister ship of the Viking Osiris, is a state-of-the-art vessel specifically built to navigate the Nile and will sail Viking’s popular Pharaohs & Pyramids itinerary.

“Today, we are pleased to welcome Viking Aton to our growing fleet. Together with her sister ship, the Viking Osiris, they are the newest and most elegant vessels on the Nile, by far,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “With extraordinarily strong interest in Egypt among our guests, we are proud to bring another state-of-the-art vessel to this region, and we look forward to introducing even more curious travelers to the country’s rich cultural treasures. I am also thankful to my friend, Richard Riveire, for his tremendous contributions to Viking, including the design of this new vessel and our other award-winning river, ocean and expedition ships.”

“It is an incredible honor to be the godfather of the Viking Aton and to celebrate the growing Viking fleet,” said Richard Riveire. “For well over a decade, I have been proud to work alongside Tor, Karine and the Viking team to help design how the Viking brand comes to life on board. Together, we share the belief that the design of each Viking ship should showcase the destination, wherever you may be in the world.”

Richard Riveire, Godfather of the Viking Aton

Richard Riveire, AIA, NCARB, IIDA is one of the founding Principals of…