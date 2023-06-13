Villa Embrace St. Barths Welcomes Galit Schwarz as Director of Sales – Press Release

Debuted as one of the world’s most luxurious villas, the private rental villa is a homage to art, architecture, and design

RUE AUGUST NYMAN, St. Barths., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Villa Embrace St. Barths , an architectural masterpiece, and one of the largest villas on St. Barths, has appointed Galit Schwarz as Director of Sales. With a proven track record of success and extensive luxury hospitality experience, Schwarz brings valuable leadership expertise to one of the most luxurious villas in the world.

As Director of Sales, U.S., Schwarz will play a pivotal role in Embrace’s continued global growth, further developing strong relationships with key luxury travel trade professionals. Her deep understanding of the luxury hospitality market will contribute to the continued growth of partnerships in this sector.

“Throughout my career, I have been immersed within top hospitality brands across the globe, and the experience that Embrace brings is an unparalleled, sophisticated luxury and truly a one-of-a-kind experience,” said Schwarz. “Embrace not only understands the value but appreciates the partnerships between the villa and luxury travel trade professionals, and I’m excited to expand existing relationships and create new collaborations.”

With more than 20 years of luxury hospitality experience, Schwarz has earned top industry accolades and has held key leadership roles such as the Director of Sales and Marketing, Americas for Mustique Island and The Cotton House Hotel; Director of Sales and Marketing, Americas for Nihi Sumba; and Director of Leisure Sales for Trump Central Park and Trump SoHo; among other positions.

Schwarz holds a Communications degree from the University of Maryland.

The exclusive rental residence combines indulgent design with unsurpassed comfort and unmatched views and privacy. Perched next to Gustavia, Embrace pairs panoramic views of the sea and harbor with pampering accommodations. As one the largest villas on the island, the expansive…