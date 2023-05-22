Vinicius Jr: Actual Madrid report racist abuse incident to prosecutors as hate crime

The latest incident of racist abuse towards Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr has been reported to the Spanish prosecutor’s office as a hate crime, the club says.
Following the match, in which the 22-year-old Brazil international was later sent off for violent conduct, he said “La Liga belongs to racists”.
Real Madrid issued a statement on Monday stating that it “considers that such attacks also constitute a hate crime”.
Spanish prosecutors will now decide whether to pursue a criminal investigation.
“Real Madrid shows its strongest revulsion and condemns the events that took place yesterday against our player Vinicius Junior,” the club said.
“These facts constitute a direct attack on the coexistence model of our social and democratic state of law.”
Vinicius has been the target of racist abuse multiple times this season.
La Liga said in a statement it would investigate and take…