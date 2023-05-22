Vinicius Jr suffers racist abuse and is distributed off in Actual Madrid 1-0 defeat at Valencia

Vinicius said “Spain is known as a country of racists” after abusive chants were directed towards him at Valencia

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr said “La Liga belongs to racists” after he was again racially abused by opposition fans during a match.

The 22-year-old Brazil international was sent off for violent conduct in the 97th minute of the 1-0 La Liga defeat at Valencia after an altercation with Hugo Duro.

Earlier in the game, an incensed Vinicius attempted to bring Valencia fans to the referee’s attention.

“The championship that once belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano and Messi today belongs to racists,” Vinicius wrote on Instagram.

“It wasn’t the first time, nor the second, nor the third. Racism is normal in La Liga. The competition thinks it’s normal, the federation does too and the opponents encourage it.

“A beautiful nation, which welcomed me and which I love, but which agreed to export the image of a racist country to the world. I’m sorry for the Spaniards who don’t…