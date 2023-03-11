Vinitaly Meets the Voice: Joe Bastianich Sets the Stage for his New Book with a … – Press Release

There are always plenty of fascinating events happening during the Vinitaly Marathon, from sparkling wine seminars to terroir classes. But in this 55th Edition, we’re seeing the Marathon take on a musical note with an uplifting singing event to debut Joe Bastianich’s latest book, Il Grande Racconto Del Vino Italiano.

VERONA, Italy, March 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Between his restaurants, role on MasterChef Italia, and his latest adventures on Pechino Express, we know that Joe Bastianich is quite the busy guy. He is also an author with six books published including his latest release with Tiziano Gaia – Il Grande Racconto Del Vino Italiano.

To top that off, Bastianich is also a musician, releasing several records and performing across Italy and the States with his band Terza Classe. So, it’s no surprise that the Italian Wine Podcast and Vinitaly International team thought to combine Joe’s love of wine, words, and music at this year’s 55th Edition with a fun new event.

On April 2nd, Sing-Along with Joe (Canta con Joe in Italian) will be a twist on the classic book presentation. Joe will come with his guitar ready to sing ten songs he specifically picked that pair with a wine from his book. To jazz things up, an attendee will be chosen to sing each song with him. Joe will pick a winner from the participants. The prize? A sandwich date with Joe during Vinitaly.

If you’re curious about the songs, Joe is leaving that to surprise. The Italian Wine Podcast staff will provide the microphones. All you need to bring is your love of music and wine!

Do stay tuned for more details this upcoming week when the Italian Wine Podcast will host an IG Live to share all rules and details for the Sing-Along contest.

The event will be free and open to all ticketed Vinitaly guests. RSVP is highly suggested. You can register for the event now through the Vinitaly Plus site (https://liveshop.vinitaly.com/en/events/sing-along-with-joe/).

