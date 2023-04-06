Vinyl Flooring Market is Anticipated to Reach USD 68.36 Billion by 2030, Growing… – Press Release

New York (US), April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vinyl Flooring Market Overview

The MRFR analysis reports predict that the Vinyl Flooring Market Research Report, by Product, Region, and Application- Forecast Till 2030, the global market for Vinyl Flooring is predicted to showcase considerable development over the assessment timeframe from 2022 to 2030 with a strong development rate of approximately 8.02%. The reports anticipate the market acquiring a USD 68.36 billion valuation by the end of 2030. As per the reports, the market was worth around USD 36.87 Billion in 2022.

Market Scope

Vinyl flooring refers to the resilient flooring widely utilized in the construction industry. The flooring material is made using a combination of limestone-based material and composites of natural and synthetic polymer materials like polyvinyl chloride and plasticizers. This flooring is easy to maintain, provides more moisture resistance, and is more durable than the other flooring solutions. Vinyl floor coverings are utilized to improve aesthetics, interior looks, and comfort underfoot in several residential and commercial structures. The global market for Vinyl Flooring has displayed massive development in recent times. The main parameter supporting the market’s development is its beneficial features, such as cost-effectiveness, low weight, and easy maintenance given to which consumers are switching their lifestyle from traditional stone floorings to resilient floorings. Furthermore, infrastructure development in several sectors such as education, healthcare, healthcare, industrial automotive, and the rise in residential construction & homeowners’ are also projected to influence the market’s development over the coming years positively.



Competitive Analysis

