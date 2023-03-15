Violent clashes erupt in Naples forward of Napoli’s Champions League match in opposition to Frankfurt

Supporters of Eitracht Frankfurt set a police car on fire as they clash with police.




Violent clashes erupted in the Italian city of Naples on Wednesday as ticketless German soccer fans descended on the city for a key Champions League match which they had been banned from attending.

A spokesperson from the city’s police told CNN that fans of German soccer club Eintracht Frankfurt attacked police and set a car on fire ahead of the team’s Champions League round of 16 second leg against Napoli.

Footage filmed by Reuters shows groups of men attacking riot police with flame throwers and objects in the smoke-shrouded streets of Naples.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Naples Mayor Gaetano Manfredi condemned the violence and said he had called Germany’s Ambassador to Italy, Viktor Elbling.

An estimated 400 ticketless Frankfurt fans traveled to Naples.

