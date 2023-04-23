Violent Crime is On the Rise in Miami, Quickly Locksmith Responds with Smart Loc… – Press Release

Besides select smart locks being available at a reduced price, Quickly Locksmith also now features a “Deal of the Day” and a “Deal of the Month”. It’s a great way to appeal to all budgets and ensure all homeowners have the ability to upgrade their home security.

MIAMI, April 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — The statistics are in and violent crime is on the rise throughout Miami. Progress has been made in some areas, but it seems the city still has a long battle ahead when it comes to such things as robberies and aggravated assaults.

To address the need for heightened security, homeowners in the Miami, FL area will be able to take advantage of a new smart lock sale and an installation promo discount that will help them ensure their house is secure at all times. Right now Quickly Locksmith is offering a 10% discount when its experts install a new smart lock system in the home. There is also a discount on the products themselves of up to 10%.

The products that qualify for the discount change weekly, so customers are encouraged to act fast if they see a smart lock that interests them. New inventory will also arrive monthly and may qualify for the discount. With violent crime on the rise in Miami, there is no time like the present to take home security and safety seriously.

Miami Reports a Bit of a Mixed Bag When It Comes to Crime:

With statistics showing that violent crime is on the rise, it’s leaving residents feeling rather uneasy. The one good takeaway that is being reported by police is that there has been a decrease in gun violence, shootings, and murders. This is credited to a multi-level approach that was put into motion in 2022. But the fact that violent crime is on the rise, including robberies, has left homeowners questioning how they can better secure their property and not end up a victim or a statistic.

It’s a well-known fact that burglars like to get in and out as fast as possible to ensure they aren’t caught, but they can do a lot of damage and steal many…