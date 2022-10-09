Violent weekend as 4 Palestinians killed in West Financial institution, Israeli soldier killed in Jerusalem taking pictures





CNN

—



An Israeli soldier has died following a shooting at a military checkpoint in East Jerusalem on Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Twitter.

“Overnight, an IDF soldier was killed as a result of being critically injured by a shooting attack at the Shu’afat checkpoint,” the army said in the statement. “The solider was evacuated to a hospital for further medical treatment, where she was declared dead. We express our heartfelt condolences to the family.”

According to a Border Police spokesperson “a suspect arrived at the Shuafat crossing and fired at the security forces, in addition, a shot was fired from a passing vehicle. Border Guard forces are searching for the suspects.”

Israeli emergency services said a male in serious condition was transferred to a hospital, and another female was treated at the scene and is in mild condition.

…