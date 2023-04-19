Violet Labs Selected to Participate in 2023 AWS Space Accelerator for Startups – Press Release

MINNEAPOLIS, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Violet Labs , building the first centralized software platform purpose-built for hardware engineering, has been selected to participate in the 2023 AWS Space Accelerator , a technical, business, and mentorship program for startups seeking to use AWS to help solve the biggest challenges in the space industry. This opportunity will catalyze the development of the Violet platform, which enables seamless software integration and data management for engineering teams building complex hardware products.



The four-week AWS Space Accelerator curriculum provides hands-on AWS Cloud and technical training, mentorship, coaching, and business support in collaboration with TechConnect, a global research and innovation leader with more than 20 years of experience connecting emerging technologies with unique funding and partnership opportunities.

Violet Labs is currently partnering with a cohort of founding customers in the Space and Autonomous Vehicle sectors to test the platform and build out features tailored to their workflows. The AWS Space Accelerator will enable Violet Labs to advance its capabilities in serving teams in the Aerospace and Defense sector, who have more stringent data security and export control needs.

“As an alum of Amazon’s Project Kuiper, I’m delighted to have the opportunity to work with AWS to improve and modernize the software tools that are available for hardware engineers,” said Lucy Hoag, Founder and CEO of Violet Labs. “For teams working on satellites, self-driving cars, medical robots or other machines ushering in the future, they deserve to have software tools as advanced and innovative as the products they’re building.”

As one of 15 companies chosen for this opportunity, Violet Labs will receive up to $100,000 in AWS credits, AWS training and support, mentorship, and additional business development resources including opportunities to speak with space-savvy venture investors.

