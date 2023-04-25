VIPRE Security Group Named Winner In the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards – Press Release

VIPRE wins awards in 6 categories at the 11th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at RSAC 2023.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — VIPRE Security Group, an industry-leader and award-winning global cybersecurity, privacy, and data protection company, announced today that it has received the following Global InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine:

Hot Company – Endpoint Security

Best Solution – Anti-Phishing

Publisher’s Choice – Cybersecurity Content

Most Comprehensive – Cybersecurity Education – for Enterprises

Most Comprehensive – Cybersecurity Training

Publisher’s Choice – Security Awareness Training

“With a rich history dating back nearly 30 years, VIPRE Security Group has been defending consumers from online security threats since the internet was in its infancy, gaining recognition for our ability to do that while being considered innovative and best of breed by Cyber Defense Magazine is testament to our success.” said Usman Choudhary, chief product and technology officer at VIPRE. “We are proud to deliver unmatched protection against even the most aggressive online threats for our global customers and partners. Our VIPRE and Inspired eLearning Powered by VIPRE solutions have yet again proven that they are best in class.”

VIPRE Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) is designed to help small and medium-sized businesses and the IT partners that serve them navigate the complexities of EDR management from a single, easy-to-use console. The solution delivers the sophistication of a high-performing, cloud-based protection without the complexity that users might expect in an EDR solution.

Inspired eLearning Security Awareness Training reduces human-related security incidents by educating with engaging content designed for adult learning. This content drives employees to become an active part of an organization’s security efforts in recognizing and preventing cyber-attacks.

“We scoured…