Virat Kohli century helps India to victory over Sri Lanka in first ODI

Virat Kohli has scored 45 centuries in one-day internationals

First one day international, Guwahati India 373-7 (50 overs): Kohli 113, Rohit 83, Gill 70; Rajitha 3-88 Sri Lanka 306-8 (50 overs): Shanaka 108*, Malik 3-57 India won by 67 runs Scorecard

Virat Kohli hit his 73rd international century to help India beat Sri Lanka by 67 runs in the first one-day international in Guwahati.

Kohli survived being dropped on 52 and 81 to compile 113 from just 87 balls – his second successive ODI hundred.

Openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill shared a stand of 143, making 83 and 70 respectively, as India posted a hefty 373-7 after losing the toss.

Captain Dasun Shanaka hit 108 not out but Sri Lanka’s pursuit ended on 306-8.

Kohli’s century was his 45th in ODIs, leaving him just four short of the record held by his former India team-mate Sachin Tendulkar.

The 34-year-old former captain, who scored 113 in his last ODI innings in December against Bangladesh, hit 12 fours and a six, reaching three figures in…