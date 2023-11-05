Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar’s document with forty ninth one-day worldwide century

Virat Kohli is the second highest run-scorer in the World Cup so far with 542 runs

Virat Kohli equalled the record of fellow India great Sachin Tendulkar after hitting his 49th one-day international century in a World Cup match against South Africa in Kolkata.

Kohli, on his 35th birthday, reached 100 from 119 balls to send the crowd at a packed Eden Gardens into a frenzy.

Tendulkar reached the milestone in 451 innings and 462 matches, while it has taken Kohli 277 innings and 289 ODIs.

Kohli is also now the second-highest run-scorer at the World Cup with 542.

Kohli made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in 2008, and played alongside Tendulkar in the early stages of his career, including a World Cup victory against the same opponents in 2011.

Before the ongoing game against South Africa, Kohli averaged 58.04 in ODI cricket – the best of any player to have played 50 matches or more.

He also has an astonishing record when chasing targets in ODIs, averaging 65.24 in chases, while 27 of Kohli’s…