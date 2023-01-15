Virat Kohli hits century as India seal document win over Sri Lanka

Third one-day international, Thiruvananthapuram India 390-5 (50 overs): Kohli 166*, Gill 116, Rohit 42; Rajitha 2-81 Sri Lanka 73 (22 overs): Fernando 19; Siraj 4-32 India won by 317 runs Scorecard

India beat Sri Lanka by 317 runs – the biggest-ever winning margin in a one-day international – to seal a 3-0 series win on Sunday.

Former captain Virat Kohli finished unbeaten on 166 for the hosts, while Shubman Gill hit 116 from 97 balls as India made 390-5 from their 50 overs.

Sri Lanka were then bowled out for 73 after Mohammed Siraj took 4-32.

New Zealand’s 290-run victory over Ireland in Aberdeen in 2008 was the previous highest winning margin.

The record victory was built on a stunning innings from Kohli on a slow surface in Thiruvananthapuram.

The 34-year-old, who moved to within three centuries of equalling Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI hundreds, was ably assisted by Gill, with the pair putting on 131 for the second wicket.

It was Kohli’s 10th century in one-day internationals against…