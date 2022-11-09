Virat Kohli’s Adelaide file might be dangerous information for England in T20 World Cup semi-final

Date: 10 November Time: 08:00 GMT Venue: Adelaide Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary with clips on BBC Sport website & app

Virat Kohli is not used to this.

Cricket’s biggest star, despite being the tournament’s leading run-scorer, is not the name on everyone’s lips before Thursday’s T20 World Cup semi-final against England.

Instead, it’s Suryakumar Yadav – the man they call SKY.

Suryakumar has scored 225 runs in this tournament, 21 fewer than Kohli, but has done so at a staggering strike-rate of 193.96.

When England captain Jos Buttler spoke at his pre-match news conference, he was asked how he would stop Suryakumar, not Kohli.

It has meant Kohli has, for once, drifted into the background.

Whether the 34-year-old will enjoy time out of the limelight can be debated. Kohli, though, should not be underestimated.

His extraordinary batting talents are well know. He has shown them already in this…