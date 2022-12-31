Virgin Islands legal professional basic sues JPMorgan Chase over banking companies for Jeffrey Epstein



New York

CNN

—



The U.S. Virgin Islands government filed a lawsuit Tuesday against JPMorgan Chase, alleging that the Wall Street bank benefited financially from Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking operation and failed in its duty to report suspicious financial activity.

“Over more than a decade, JPMorgan

(JPM) clearly knew it was not complying with federal regulations in regard to Epstein-related accounts as evidenced by its too-little too-late efforts after Epstein was arrested on federal sex trafficking charges and shortly after his death, when JPMorgan

(JPM) belatedly complied with federal law,” states the complaint filed by US Virgin Islands Attorney General Denise George.

“Human trafficking was the principal business of the accounts Epstein maintained at JPMorgan,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit claims…