Virgin Orbit Completes Key Failure Investigation Test, Confirms Cornwall Failure… – Press Release

Virgin Orbit had previously identified a dislodged filter in the fuel line of its upper stage engine as the likely cause of its January mission failure.

Wednesday’s tests were the completion of a month-long campaign to test and verify the cause and proposed modification.

These critical tests confirmed that the new design is robust.

On Wednesday, April 12th, 2023, Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (“Virgin Orbit” or the “Company”) successfully completed a month long, full-scale test series to verify the root cause of the January 9th launch failure and test and verify the modification designed to address it.

A key element to the investigation focusing on the filter in the fuel tank outlet, the test campaign recreated flight conditions and demonstrated the dislodging and subsequent travel of the filter into the Newton-4 engine. This high-fidelity test article included all the key elements of the fuel feed system up to the engine inlet.

Ground test results matched flight data, confirming the dislodging of the filter as the initiation event of the January launch failure. A series of nine tests verified the performance of a redesigned filter.

The failure investigation centered on a standard fault tree methodology which guided the investigation and key analyses and tests. All potentially credible scenarios were investigated. The modified design, that has now been verified through test, has been incorporated into the Company’s next rocket which is planned for flight from Mojave Air and Space Port later this year.

ABOUT VIRGIN ORBIT

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc operates one of the most flexible and responsive space launch systems ever built. Founded by Sir Richard Branson in 2017, the Company began commercial service in 2021, and has already delivered commercial, civil, national security, and international satellites into orbit. Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne rockets are designed and manufactured in Long Beach, California, and are air-launched from a modified…