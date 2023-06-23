VIRT Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Virtu Financial, Inc. Securities Fraud L… – Press Release

BENSALEM, Pa., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ —

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Virtu Financial, Inc. (“Virtu” or the “Company”) VIRT.

Class Period: March 1, 2019 – April 28, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 18, 2023

On February 17, 2023, after the market closed, Virtu published its full year 2022 financial results, disclosing that “the Company [had] been responding to requests for information from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with an investigation of the Company’s information access barriers.” On this news, Virtu’s stock price fell $0.32, or 1.6%, to close at $19.69 per share on February 21, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on April 28, 2023, Virtu released its first quarter 2023 financial results, one again stating that it had been in contact with the SEC, adding that “[i]n the absence of a settlement, the Company currently believes it may receive a Wells Notice from the SEC[,]” and “[t]he proposed action would be expected to allege violations of federal securities laws with respect to the Company’s information barriers policies and procedures for a specified time period in and around January 2018 to April 2019 and related statements made by the Company during such period.”

On May 1, 2023, the Wall Street Journal published an article revealing that a Virtu spokesperson stated that the investigation was “primarily focused on an access controls weakness in one of [Virtu’s] internal back office systems containing post trade information that theoretically could allow certain system users access greater than what was intended by our policies.”

On this news, Virtu’s stock price fell $1.13,…