Virtual Dental Care Announces Dental.com Dentist Direct: Revolutionizing AI-Enha… – Press Release

Dental.com is proud to announce the launch of Dental.com Dentist Direct, a groundbreaking teledentistry offering designed to transform dental practices and enhance patient care. Dental.com Dentist Direct allows dentists to outsource their teledentistry services to Dental.com, giving them the benefits of offering teledentistry to their patients while avoiding the costs, risks, and hassles of implementing teledentistry services in-house. The offering empowers dentists to showcase their use of cutting-edge AI technology, while seamlessly integrating teledentistry into their practice, expanding their reach, improving accessibility, and delivering exceptional virtual dental services.

With Dental.com Dentist Direct, dental practices can leverage cutting-edge technology and a comprehensive suite of services to provide to patients remote AI photo scans and ongoing wellness scores, 24/7 on-demand virtual consultations, and even, after-hours emergency calls through a national network of virtual licensed dentists. This groundbreaking solution allows a dental practice to connect with patients anytime, anywhere, directing patients to in-office services as needed.

“Dental.com Dentist Direct represents a significant milestone in teledentistry,” said Richard, CEO of Virtual Dental Care, Inc. “We are thrilled to offer dental practices the opportunity to embrace digital innovation and transform the way they deliver dental care without altering their current workflow.”

Key features of Dental.com Dentist Direct include: