Virunga Park: Oil drilling rights to be auctioned off in critically endangered rainforest area





In a statement, the Ministry of Hydrocarbon said 27 oil and 3 gas blocks would be auctioned, an increase from the 16 blocks the country initially committed to in May.

The blocks include areas that reach into Virunga National Park, a sanctuary for endangered mountain gorillas in eastern Congo.

Didier Budimbu, the country’s Hydrocarbons minister said Tuesday the oil exploitation would benefit the Congolese population.

“The president, Felix Tshisekedi, has a vision and he wants to get his population out of poverty,” Budimbu said during a press conference.

T

he DRC has more than 27 million people, including over 3 million children, who do not have enough food to feed themselves — a third of the country’s population — and more than 5 million people who are internally displaced, according to Norwegian Refugee Council. A petition signed by more than 100,000 people, is calling on President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo to end the development of new oil and gas fields in…