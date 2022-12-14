Visa wait occasions of over 2 years are conserving Indian vacationers out of the US

Editor’s Note — Sign up for Unlocking the World, CNN Travel’s weekly newsletter. Get news about destinations opening, inspiration for future adventures, plus the latest in aviation, food and drink, where to stay and other travel developments.

(CNN) — Chaitali Aggarwal had long dreamed of visiting New York from her home in the Indian capital, New Delhi. And so in 2020, she applied for a tourist visa for herself and her father.

Two years later, they’re still waiting.

Of course, as with all globetrotting, Covid-19 got in the way. But while travel has mostly resumed as the pandemic retreats, Aggarwal still has a bureaucratic mountain range standing in the way of her American dream.

She’s not the only one.

Many Indians hoping to head the US for vacations or to see family are now faced with huge delays in obtaining the interviews needed to be granted a visa. The issue is affecting would-be visitors from other countries too.

That means one of the biggest sources of tourism to the United…