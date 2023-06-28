Vision Knight Capital-Backed Online Furnishings Brand Ziel Home Technology Lists… – Press Release

ZHENGZHOU, China, June 28, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – The successful IPO of online furnishings brand Ziel Home Technology signifies exceptional enterprises operating in overseas markets are likely to emerge successively and expedite integration into the financial market. The capital support is expected to propel the cross-border route into a phase of rapid growth in China, resulting in the emergence of prominent brands and multinational corporations that enjoy widespread popularity among international consumers.

On June 21, 2023, Ziel Home Furnishing Technology Co., Ltd (“Ziel Home Technology”) successfully listed on the A-share GEM Board of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE) under the stock code SZ:301376. This marked the second cross-border enterprise invested by Vision Knight Capital to list with an A-share IPO, following Anker Innovations (SZ: 300866).

Ziel Home Technology effectively achieved a successful IPO offering of 40.15 million shares at an issue price of CNY 24.66 (USD 3.41) per share, generating total funds of CNY 990 million (USD 137 million). The money will be allocated towards the company’s primary business development such as the establishment of product R&D centers in Shenzhen and Dongguan, the expansion of overseas warehouses in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom, and the construction and upgrading of the Zhengzhou headquarters operation and management center.

Founded in 2010, Ziel Home Technology specializes in the home and furniture sectors, utilizing detachable, flat panels for small and medium-sized products that fall under the category of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). The company has developed three major private brands, namely SONGMICS, VASAGLE, and FEANDREA, offering a product SKU of over 3,000. The company provides a comprehensive product portfolio for global consumers that cater to various living spaces such as the living room, bedroom, and patio.

In 2022, Ziel Home Technology achieved revenue of CNY 5.46 billion, with a…