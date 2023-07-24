Vision Marine Technologies Sets Sail on a Revolutionary World Record Journey: Co… – Press Release

MONTREAL, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vision Marine Technologies Inc. VMAR (“Vision Marine” or the “Company”), a global leader and innovator within the performance electric recreational boating industry, proudly announces an exhilarating and game-changing project that is set to revolutionize the boating industry. Brace yourselves for an extraordinary showcase of sustainable energy as we embark on an awe-inspiring journey to champion electric power and herald a new era of eco-friendly marine travel.

Igniting the Electric Revolution:

Passion, innovation, and a relentless commitment to sustainability lie at the core of Vision Marine’s audacious mission. As a forward-thinking pioneer in the green boating movement, we are thrilled to propel sustainable energy into the spotlight and illuminate the environmental virtues of electric power while revealing the stark reality of traditional combustion engines in marine propulsion.

Setting a Pioneering World Record:

Daring, unparalleled, and history-making – Vision Marine is all set to etch its name into the annals of boating history. We will conquer the longest-known documented electric boat run, an astonishing 1,050 nautical miles from the picturesque shores of Norfolk, Virginia, to the vibrant heart of Miami, Florida. With sheer grit and cutting-edge electric propulsion technology, we will break barriers, ignite imaginations, and inspire a global call to embrace eco-friendly practices.

Powering a Sustainable Future:

In charge of this momentous expedition stands Patrick Bobby, Vision Marine’s visionary co-founder and head of Performance and Special Projects. With unwavering dedication, he passionately champions clean energy and a sustainable future for our precious seas and oceans. Our voyage is more than a remarkable feat; it is a statement that electric boats can accomplish extraordinary distances, leaving a minimal environmental footprint and preserving the natural wonders that define our world.

Enter the Electrified…