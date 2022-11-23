Visiting entertainers now want permits to carry out

Debbie Harry performs at KABOO Cayman

(CNS): Overseas entertainers, artists, dancers and musicians will no longer be able to perform in the Cayman Islands through the grant of a visitor’s work visa. In order to facilitate greater scrutiny of those seeking to play or perform here, promoters and agents are now required to apply to WORC for a temporary work permit, which includes providing a valid police clearance certificate, on behalf of their acts, according to a release from WORC. The new rule has been implemented with immediate effect.

WORC Acting Interim Director Jeremy Scott said that WORC will prioritise these applications, but he urged people to ensure they submit the right paperwork.

“We recognise that those who sponsor or promote visiting artists have become used to obtaining permission for their acts to perform in the islands quickly in the past under the visitor’s work permit scheme, and we are therefore putting in place business processes that will…