Vista Gold Corp. Announces the Extension of Agreement with the Northern Territor… – Press Release

Vista Gold Corp. VGZ (“Vista” or the “Company”) today announced that the term of its agreement with the Northern Territory Government of Australia pertaining to the Mt Todd gold project (“Mt Todd” or the “Project”) has been extended to December 31, 2029. The Company holds the exclusive right to develop Mt Todd.

On May 25, 2023, the Company signed an amendment to its agreement (the “Agreement”) with the Northern Territory Government of Australia (the “NT Government”) providing for the extension of the term of the Agreement to December 31, 2029 and including the option for an additional three-year extension. Pursuant to the Agreement, Vista continues to manage the Mt Todd site and fulfill its environmental, cultural and social stewardship commitments. The Company also continues to have no present liability for the condition of the site prior to its involvement in 2006. Vista, at its sole option, may elect to proceed with the development of the Project by giving notice to the NT Government, which then results in the transfer of the NT Government-owned assets at Mt Todd and all pre-existing historical rehabilitation liabilities for the Project from the NT Government to the Company.

Frederick H. Earnest, President and CEO of Vista Gold, stated, “This extension of our Agreement with the NT Government is a reflection of the strong relationship that has developed over years of working together with the NT Government, the Jawoyn people, and other Project stakeholders. We remain committed to responsible environmental management, protecting sacred and culturally significant sites, and developing Mt Todd in a way and at the time that maximizes the benefit for our shareholders and stakeholders in the Northern Territory.”

About Vista Gold Corp.

