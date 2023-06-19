Vista Outdoor Celebrates Latest Outdoor Participation Figures – Vista Outdoor (N… – Press Release

The outdoor recreation participant base grew 2.3 percent in 2022 to a record 168.1 million participants, or 55 percent of the U.S. population ages 6 and older

Vista Outdoor Inc. VSTO, the parent company of 41 renowned brands that design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products to consumers around the globe, celebrates the findings of Outdoor Industry Association’s 2023 Outdoor Participation Trends Report, which shows the outdoor recreation participant base grew 2.3 percent in 2022 to a record 168.1 million participants, or 55 percent of the U.S. population ages 6 and older.

“The outdoor recreation participant base has grown each of the last eight years, adding 14.5 million participants since January 2020,” reads the report’s Executive Summary. “We saw continued growth in the number of Americans who participate in outdoor recreation, even as pre-pandemic routines are reestablished, indicating that outdoor recreation is effectively engaging participants gained over the past three years, but they participate less frequently than earlier cohorts did.”

Vista Outdoor is proud to join other designers and makers of outdoor gear in efforts that support the growing participant base and encourage Americans to participate more regularly. These efforts include increasing access to public lands, building more recreation infrastructure and fostering participation across all outdoor activities.

“Our goal — through the innovative products we make and the outdoor nonprofit groups we support through the Vista Outdoor Foundation — is to help everyone enjoy outdoor activities, whether that’s…