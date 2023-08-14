Vitamin Gummies Market is Expected to Grow at a Steady CAGR of 6.5% Fueled by Mu… – Press Release

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to FMI, the vitamin gummies Market is likely to generate US$ 4050 million by 2023. A CAGR of 6.5% is forecast for the market between 2023 and 2033, indicating a US$ 7352.3 million market. As multivitamin gummy provides critical support for all-around health and well-being demand for these gummies is expected to grow in demand. As convenient and enjoyable forms of vitamin and mineral intake, they contribute to optimal body function by filling nutrient gaps.
Gummies such as these are especially valuable for people who follow strict diets, have a difficult time eating, or are busy. As a result, they ensure that the essential nutrients are received, which support vitality and proper body function. Research is being conducted on vitamin gummies in order to increase their demand. Increasing investments are being made in this research, which is increasing the demand for vitamin gummies. The demand for diet alternatives that are healthy and balanced is driven by supplements.
Gummies have garnered a great deal of attention in the beauty and wellness industry over the last few years with the advent of Covid-19 last year. In addition to providing multiple vitamins, gummies can also help regenerate hair and skin.
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
- The global market for vitamin gummies is expected to reach US$ 6903 million by 2032.
- Globally, the United States accounted for 24.7% of the vitamin gummies market share in 2022.
- The market for vitamin gummies is expected to rise by 6.3% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.
- China accounted for an 11.2% CAGR in 2022, indicating continued growth in the market.
- According to projections, the Japanese market accounted for 4% of the global market by 2022.
- In 2022, Germany was responsible for 7.2%…