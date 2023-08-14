Vitamin Gummies Market is Expected to Grow at a Steady CAGR of 6.5% Fueled by Mu… – Press Release

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to FMI, the vitamin gummies Market is likely to generate US$ 4050 million by 2023. A CAGR of 6.5% is forecast for the market between 2023 and 2033, indicating a US$ 7352.3 million market. As multivitamin gummy provides critical support for all-around health and well-being demand for these gummies is expected to grow in demand. As convenient and enjoyable forms of vitamin and mineral intake, they contribute to optimal body function by filling nutrient gaps.



Gummies such as these are especially valuable for people who follow strict diets, have a difficult time eating, or are busy. As a result, they ensure that the essential nutrients are received, which support vitality and proper body function. Research is being conducted on vitamin gummies in order to increase their demand. Increasing investments are being made in this research, which is increasing the demand for vitamin gummies. The demand for diet alternatives that are healthy and balanced is driven by supplements.

Gummies have garnered a great deal of attention in the beauty and wellness industry over the last few years with the advent of Covid-19 last year. In addition to providing multiple vitamins, gummies can also help regenerate hair and skin.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study