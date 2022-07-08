Vivo raids: China says India dangers scaring away buyers

China’s embassy in India said in a statement Thursday that probes by Indian authorities into Chinese companies were disrupting “normal business activities” and chilling “the confidence and willingness of market entities from other countries, including Chinese enterprises to invest and operate in India.”
The criticism comes after India’s Enforcement Directorate — the country’s main financial investigation agency — raided major Chinese smartphone company Vivo over allegations of money-laundering earlier this week.
In the statement, the Enforcement Directorate has accused Vivo of tax fraud and said the firm remitted 624.8 billion rupees ($7.9 billion), mostly to China.
“These remittances were made in order to disclose huge losses in Indian incorporated…