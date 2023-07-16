Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. Shares Clinical Development Update Highlighting Progr… – Press Release

Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. Shares Clinical Development Update Highlighting Progress of N3pE-Amyloid-targeting Small Molecule Varoglutamstat in Alzheimer’s Disease

Small molecule varoglutamstat, with potential for meaningful safety and ease of use advantages over antibody-based therapies, continues to show encouraging safety data at therapeutic dose of 600 mg twice daily, a dose demonstrated to result in nearly 90% target occupancy

VIVIAD data presented at AAIC 2023 demonstrate that WAIS-IV Coding test as an inclusion criterion successfully ensures recruitment of patients with early AD presenting with evidence of baseline cognitive deficits, enabling a more reliable assessment of potential cognitive improvement after treatment

June 2023 DSMB meeting results with approval to proceed for both VIVIAD and VIVA–MIND

VIVIAD Phase 2b study in Europe on track for final data readout Q1/2024 with safety data from all 259 randomized patients showing no clinical signs of ARIA to date; no additional DSMB meetings required until study completion

VIVA-MIND Phase 2 study in the U.S. steadily progressing, recruitment into second cohort ongoing

Commenced preparations for open label extension study to provide long-term treatment option to patients after completion of treatment under VIVIAD or VIVA-MIND protocol contingent on trial outcome

Halle (Saale) / Munich, Germany, July 16, 2023 – Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY; NL00150002Q7) (Vivoryon), a clinical stage company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule medicines to modulate the activity and stability of pathologically altered proteins, today provided a clinical development update highlighting the progress of its unique N3pE-amyloid-targeting small molecule varoglutamstat in Alzheimer’s disease (AD). The update included data presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC), being held July 16-20, 2023, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. The Company is also providing…