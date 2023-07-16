Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. Shares Clinical Development Update Highlighting Progr… – Press Release

Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. Shares Clinical Development Update Highlighting Progress of N3pE-Amyloid-targeting Small Molecule Varoglutamstat in Alzheimer’s Disease
- Small molecule varoglutamstat, with potential for meaningful safety and ease of use advantages over antibody-based therapies, continues to show encouraging safety data at therapeutic dose of 600 mg twice daily, a dose demonstrated to result in nearly 90% target occupancy
- VIVIAD data presented at AAIC 2023 demonstrate that WAIS-IV Coding test as an inclusion criterion successfully ensures recruitment of patients with early AD presenting with evidence of baseline cognitive deficits, enabling a more reliable assessment of potential cognitive improvement after treatment
- June 2023 DSMB meeting results with approval to proceed for both VIVIAD and VIVA–MIND
- VIVIAD Phase 2b study in Europe on track for final data readout Q1/2024 with safety data from all 259 randomized patients showing no clinical signs of ARIA to date; no additional DSMB meetings required until study completion
- VIVA-MIND Phase 2 study in the U.S. steadily progressing, recruitment into second cohort ongoing
- Commenced preparations for open label extension study to provide long-term treatment option to patients after completion of treatment under VIVIAD or VIVA-MIND protocol contingent on trial outcome
Halle (Saale) / Munich, Germany, July 16, 2023 – Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY; NL00150002Q7) (Vivoryon), a clinical stage company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule medicines to modulate the activity and stability of pathologically altered proteins, today provided a clinical development update highlighting the progress of its unique N3pE-amyloid-targeting small molecule varoglutamstat in Alzheimer’s disease (AD). The update included data presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC), being held July 16-20, 2023, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. The Company is also providing…