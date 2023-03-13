VIZSLA SILVER ANNOUNCES FILING OF UPDATED TECHNICAL REPORT – Vizsla Silver (AMEX… – Press Release

NYSE: VZLA TSX-V: VZLA

VANCOUVER, BC, March 13, 2023 /CNW/ – Vizsla Silver Corp. VZLA VZLA (Frankfurt: 0G3) (“Vizsla Silver” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated January 24, 2023, it has filed on SEDAR an independent technical report (the “Technical Report“) containing an updated mineral resource estimate on the Company’s Panuco silver-gold project. The Technical Report has an effective date of January 19, 2023 and was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101“) by Allan Armitage, Ph. D., P. Geo., Ben Eggers, MAIG, P.Geo. and Yann Camus, P.Eng. of SGS Geological Services.

The Technical Report can be found under the Company’s profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and is also available on the Company’s website (www.vizslasilvercorp.ca).

Qualified Person

The independent Qualified Person for the updated mineral resource estimate is by Allan Armitage, Ph.D., P.Geo., of SGS Geological Services, who has reviewed and approved the contents of this release. In accordance with NI 43-101, Martin Dupuis, P.Geo., Chief Operating Officer, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain “Forward–Looking Statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and “forward–looking information” under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “target”, “plan”, “forecast”, “may”, “would”, “could”, “schedule” and similar words or expressions, identify forward–looking statements…